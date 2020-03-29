TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.52.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

