The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Short Interest Update

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,507,100 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 27th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock worth $1,095,812 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 222,819 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on The Rubicon Project from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The Rubicon Project has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

