The Voyager Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cobinhood. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Binance, AirSwap, Cobinhood and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

