The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 688.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.69% of The Western Union worth $77,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 424,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 824,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 656,159 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 10,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 506,763 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.