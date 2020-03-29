The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Down 7.2% in March

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,647,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 58,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of WU opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

