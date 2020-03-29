The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 27th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,014,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

