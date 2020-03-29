Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $15,731.62 and $7,511.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031389 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.