Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Lowered by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Thomson Reuters worth $135,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

