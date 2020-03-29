Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Hits $191,580.79

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a market cap of $191,580.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.93 or 0.04857806 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00066960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00037210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016819 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

