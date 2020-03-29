Tidex Token Price Tops $0.0787 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $748,178.32 and $1,051.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

