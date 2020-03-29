Titan Coin Market Capitalization Hits $776,063.41 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $776,063.41 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 63.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,787,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

