TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th.

TiVo stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. TiVo has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $854.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TiVo by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of TiVo by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 35,998 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

