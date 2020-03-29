TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.11 Million

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to report sales of $651.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.40 million to $663.90 million. TopBuild reported sales of $619.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

