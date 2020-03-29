Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Toro worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,011,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,551,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $63.06. 775,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,579. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

