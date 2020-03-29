Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Toro by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

