Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Total were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 3,441,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,436. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Total SA will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 833,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,854,345 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

