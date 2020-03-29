TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Update

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 27th total of 441,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 189,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $13,694,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,231,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

