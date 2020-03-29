TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of TransDigm Group worth $433,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $39.08 on Friday, reaching $363.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,099. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 over the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

