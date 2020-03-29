Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 27th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:TREC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Skogan Roemer acquired 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,143.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,143.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,836 shares of company stock worth $213,187. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

