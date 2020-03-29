Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in March

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 27th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVI. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

TRVI stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $2.30. 5,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

