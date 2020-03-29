Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Tricida worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tricida by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 213,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tricida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tricida by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,005.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $674,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

