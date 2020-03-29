Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Trinseo worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $755.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Insiders purchased a total of 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

