Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

TPVG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.75 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.62%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

