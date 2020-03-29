TTC Price Hits $0.0207 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, TTC has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $543,983.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.83 or 0.04934550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036993 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 869,876,643 coins and its circulating supply is 412,851,487 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

