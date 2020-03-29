Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,197 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE TUP opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $27.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.