Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,083 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.