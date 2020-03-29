Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -2.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Uber Technologies’ ranking:

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

UBER traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.28. 40,248,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,345,916. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

