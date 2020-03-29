UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,763 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 534,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

