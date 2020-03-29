UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 20,911 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Terreno Realty worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 211,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 722,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.