UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 21,452 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of GrubHub worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,241,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 190.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,846. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

