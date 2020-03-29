UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 21,726 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

KNX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 2,687,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

