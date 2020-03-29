UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 33,965 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of Retail Properties of America worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 2,895,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

