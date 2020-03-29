UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 42,944 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,944 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Coty worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 33.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Coty by 101.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.31. 8,174,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

