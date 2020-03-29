UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1,777.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.47% of NanoString Technologies worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $16,769,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,942. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NSTG stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 538,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

