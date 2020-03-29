UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1,349.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,370 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.84% of STAAR Surgical worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 586,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 2.07. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

