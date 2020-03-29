UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock remained flat at $$11.20 during trading on Friday. 3,181,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,276. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.83. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

