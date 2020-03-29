UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 130,195 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 576.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Match Group worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3,614.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 405,578 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. 1,972,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

