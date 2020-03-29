UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 24,599 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,597,000 after purchasing an additional 191,135 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,937,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,763,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 107,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,265,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,885. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -181.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $235.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.