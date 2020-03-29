UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,312 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 803,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $824,277.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,184,596.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,815. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRHC stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 260,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

