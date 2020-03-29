UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 40,748 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,887. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

