UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 57,867 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of New Residential Investment worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 328,828 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 20,403,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,236,163. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

