UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 74,772 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 3,206,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054,806. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.