UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Paramount Group worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 979,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 821,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 472,535 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Paramount Group by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 704,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 402,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,970,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

