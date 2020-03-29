UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.87% of Cheesecake Factory worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 111.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 104,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 6,809,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $883.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.