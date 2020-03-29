UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Immunomedics worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 727,897 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 669,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,692,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 2,259,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,302. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

