UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 46.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $4.32 on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,908. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

