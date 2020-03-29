UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Shake Shack worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHAK stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 2,058,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

