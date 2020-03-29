UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 372,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,485 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Phillip John Kardis II purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Also, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,595,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.78%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

