UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 254.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. 1,558,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

