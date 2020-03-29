UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,201 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Airlines Group worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,795,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,500,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,783,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,776,200. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays lowered American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.